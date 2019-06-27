Dana White: Bieber vs. Cruise Would Be Biggest Pay-Per-View In History

The possibility of Bieber vs. Cruise in the UFC just won’t go away.

Over a week after UFC President Dana White said he was willing to ‘talk’ about the seemingly ridiculous match-up, the outspoken exec is upping the ante. Speaking up as a guest on Hashtag Sports 2019 (via MMA Junkie), White told moderator Justin Gay the fight would be the ‘biggest pay-per-view in the history of pay-per-view’ when the bout immediately came up:

“I should have known this was going to be the first question. Listen, if I can make that fight, I’d be all over that fight. It’d be the biggest pay-per-view in the history of pay-per-view.”

Bieber vs. Cruise Could Actually Happen

Bieber called out fellow star Cruise for a fight in the UFC on Twitter. He later walked it back by saying he was just joking. The singer even admitted Cruise would defeat him. However, that was far from the end of it. White moved on to admit he got a call from two ‘big guys’ about making the fight a reality:

“It is true,” White said. “As crazy as that sounds, that is true. … I don’t want to use any names, but I was at home on a Sunday, and I got a call with two big guys on the phone. They were telling me this could possibly happen and this could be real. I’m like, there’s no way that this is really going to happen. But if it does, call me back. I’m in.”

Who Wouldn’t Watch This Train Wreck?

So it seemed like a joke from the start, and in many ways it is. However, that doesn’t appear to be stopping the UFC from seriously considering the match-up due to the attention it’s getting. White knows it would do massive mainstream numbers, which is what the UFC owners Endeavor seem to want more than anything:

“Oh my god, it would be massive,” White said. “It would be massive. Everybody laughed when we talked about this, so you’ve heard of it. Who wouldn’t watch that? Everybody would watch it. It’s a complete train wreck, and I love it, and I’m in. I’m in.

“I can’t even believe this is what we’re talking about right now.”

Neither can most who are reading these words. But with the ‘Entertainment Era’ of MMA in full swing, this fight could somehow end up getting booked. The chaos that would ensue from hardcore MMA fans would be massive. Many may argue that the UFC had jumped the shark if they chose to book this ‘fight.’ Neither Beiber nor Cruise have any real MMA experience. Cruise is also 56 years old.

Regardless, the UFC wants the fights that bring numbers. And it seems they’re willing to go to ANY length for them.

Would you pay your hard-earned dollars to prove White’s theory about Bieber vs. Cruise?