Dana White & Brendan Schaub Trade Heated Insults on Adesanya’s Instagram

UFC President Dana White and former heavyweight turned podcaster and analyst Brendan Schaub went at it on Tuesday night, insulting each other on Israel Adesanya’s Instagram page.

White and Schaub have not seen eye to eye for a number of years. It is safe to say that there is no love lost between the former boss and employee.

This latest beef started when Adesanya – who beat Brad Tavares at the Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated finale on Saturday – took umbrage with Schaub’s words on a recent episode of his Below the Belt show earlier this week.

“I think everybody is all high and mighty on these guys who come from kickboxing, boxing backgrounds. When they come over to the UFC, they expect them to be elite strikers,” Schaub said (transcription via BloodyElbow). “The distance, the combos, the head movement, the number of variables, it’s a completely different game, so to me that never translates.”

Adesanya then posted a response via his Instagram page, seemingly assuming that Schaub was referencing him:

Ssshhhh…🤫 #ithinkyoudbesurprised A post shared by Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) on Jul 11, 2018 at 4:57pm PDT

Dana White then intervened, in typical fashion:

“Such a f—kin tool!!!!” White commented. “What the f—k does this idiot know about the sport or the business??? @stylebender for u to be listening to one word from this MORON is a waste of ur time. Guy went 6-5 in the UFC!!! The only thing he could teach u is how to get KO’d. Tune idiots like this OUT.”

Schaub was quick to respond, however, even referencing his ex-partner, Ronda Rousey, in his retort:

“@danawhite whoooooooa look who got a break from folding Ronda’s laundry to jump on instagram. Bravo sir. He’s right @stylebender what do I know listen to the bald fat guy who has never been in a fight in his life. Do that. ”

Schaub then assured Adesanya that his comments were in relation to Gokhan Saki, who was surprisingly knocked out by Khalil Rountree on the same weekend of fights:

“You’re a monster. I was referring to guy with Lil mma Experience (Saki) was my main point coming straight to UFC or major mma leagues. You have a ton of experience in mma before getting to the UFC,” Schaub wrote.