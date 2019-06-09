Dana White On Brock Lesnar: ‘He’s Made His Decision’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White doesn’t expect Brock Lesnar to make another comeback.

Many believed that Lesnar was destined to challenge UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Lesnar shoved Cormier at the conclusion of UFC 226 back in July 2018. While the plan was to book Lesnar vs. Cormier, talks ended after Lesnar told White that he has decided to retire from mixed martial arts.

White Doubts Lesnar Backtracks On Decision To Retire

Speaking to TMZ Sports, White said that Lesnar’s decision to walk away from MMA competition was the right one (via MMAMania.com):

”He’s done. He’s made his decision. I don’t know where he is in that other world. I know he was looking into doing a new deal with [Vince McMahon] to stay with the WWE. I’ve always had a good relationship with Brock, we’ve always dealt really well with each other. And if that’s … when you decide or don’t decide to fight, it’s a decision you mentally have to be ready to fight. You have to be all in on fighting. And if you’re not all in, then you shouldn’t be fighting.”

Lesnar was last seen in action back in July 2016. He initially earned a unanimous decision win over Mark Hunt, but the result was overturned when Lesnar failed a drug test.