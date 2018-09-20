Dana White Calls Jon Jones Greatest Fighter To Ever Step Into The Octagon

UFC President Dana White thinks Jon Jones is the greatest fighter to have ever stepped into the Octagon. Jones is a former 205-pound champion, who has only ever lost the title by having it stripped from him due to issues outside the cage. The sole loss on his record came by way of controversial disqualification, due to throwing 12-6 elbows.

Jones was recently handed down his suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for his failed drug test at UFC 214. “Bones” was given a 15-month suspension retroactive to when the failed sample was collected. Jones is eligible to fight again on October 28th.

White was asked about this during his appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” this morning. During the interview, White called Jones the greatest fighter to ever step into the Octagon (via MMA Mania):

“Jon Jones … and many people will tell you this … is probably the greatest of all time,” White said.

“I think Jon Jones is the greatest fighter to ever step foot inside the Octagon. If he could have kept his personal life on track, God knows what this guy would be doing right now.”

What do you make of White’s assessment?