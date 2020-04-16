Dana White Claims He Has UFC Events ‘Figured Out’ Amid Pandemic

UFC president Dana White is confident that he has all the answers when it comes to running events going forward.

White attempted to run a UFC card this Saturday night (April 18) in California. That didn’t pan out as pressure from Disney, ESPN, and the state of California put a stop to that plan. The UFC boss then announced that future UFC events would be postponed but he already has May 9 in his sights.

Dana White Says He Has It All Figured Out

White appeared on Kevin Harvick’s show on SiriusXM Radio and discussed his plans going forward in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I was supposed to go this Saturday at Tachi Palace in northern California. I got it done. We could go,” White said when appearing on Kevin Harvick’s show on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio. “I was asked to not do the event from my partners [at ESPN], who I respect, so I did it. I gave them the weekend off and I’m actually at the office right now. We’re back in here. We’re working. I have a date now for May 9.”

White went on to say that pushing through with events during this time doesn’t come cheap.

“Listen I’m not stopping,” White said. “I have this thing figured out. The reality is can it be done? Yes, it can be done. It’s just very expensive. It’s very expensive and I’m willing to spend the money to do it.”

When White says he’s willing to dish out the cash, few can deny that claim. He is in the process of securing a private island for international fight cards. On top of that, the promotion is working on featuring three title fights for their May 9 card.

Do you think the UFC will actually be able to pull off an event on May 9?