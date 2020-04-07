Dana White Claims UFC 249 Will Be Safer For Fighters Than Staying Home

UFC president Dana White claims all of his fighters who will compete on April 18 will be safer than anyone at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

White has not revealed the location for UFC 249 but he says the event is still on for April 18. The UFC boss unveiled the updated card. That includes the new main event, which will be an interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

White Says UFC 249 Will Be Safer For Fighters Than Staying At Home

Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, White said that he’s taking every health precaution possible to ensure the safety of his fighters on April 18 (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Anyone who shows up to this event and who is a part of it will be safer than anyone who is sitting at home in their house. They’re going to have access to the best medical attention, the best doctors, the best treatment that they can possibly get,” White said.

“You’re safer being at this event with me than actually being at home or going to the grocery store. I promise you that. All these people who are allowed to go to the grocery store, you’re going to be a lot safer at my event than going to the grocery store.”

White recently revealed that he’s securing a private island to hold even more UFC events amid the coronavirus pandemic. UFC 249 will not be on the island but it will take place in a venue that the UFC has under wraps for two months.

Here is a look at the updated card for UFC 249.