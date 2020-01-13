Dana White Claims UFC Doctor Praised Conor McGregor’s Physical Condition Ahead Of ‘Cowboy’ Bout

The UFC boss is claiming that the promotion’s doctor has major praise for Conor McGregor’s shape.

Many are wondering how McGregor will perform this Saturday night (Jan. 18). The “Notorious” one hasn’t been inside the Octagon since Oct. 2018 when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. Most agree that McGregor certainly looks to be in prime condition with recent sparing videos, but some have also called into question whether or not added muscle will negatively impact his cardio.

White Says UFC Doctor Has Praise For McGregor’s Shape

If UFC president Dana White is to be believed, then the promotion’s doctor feels McGregor is in the best shape of his fighting career. White said the following in an interview with TMZ Sports (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I’m hearing he’s in phenomenal shape right now,” White told TMZ Sports. “The UFC doctor is actually saying he thinks Conor is in the best shape he’s ever seen him in.”

“(His) head seems to be in the right place. Ring rust is real – I believe in it. We’ll see how that goes. And I think that the level of disrespect shown to ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone by the media, a lot of the fans, and definitely the sports books in Las Vegas, is insanity.”

UFC 246 takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also featured on the card will be a women’s bantamweight tilt between former 135-pound title holder Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington. Anthony Pettis will also be on the card.

Here is the finalized UFC 246 card.

Main Card (PPV)

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Prelims (ESPN)

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson

Prelims (ESPN+)