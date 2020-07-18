Dana White Claims UFC on ESPN+ 30 Scrap Isn’t ‘A Crossroads Fight’ For Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum went from nearly fighting for the middleweight title in February of last year to now trying to snap a two-fight losing skid.

Gastelum had his title fight booked against Robert Whittaker, but the champ pulled out on the day of the fight. The American then fought for the interim title against Israel Adesanya where he suffered a decision loss. He then returned after that war to face Darren Till at UFC 244 where he dropped another decision.

Now, in the co-main event of UFC Fight Island 2, Gastelum is looking to get back into the win column when he battles Jack Hermansson. It is a very interesting scrap and the oddsmakers have it as a pick’em. Entering the fight, many are wondering what the future of Gastelum would be if he loses three in a row.

Yet, according to Dana White, that is not a worry as he says Kelvin Gastelum always puts on exciting fights.

“That kid’s always exciting,” White said to reporters (h/t MMAJunkie). “He’s always in fun fights, and I think (Saturday) night’s going to be the same, too. I think that’s a really fun fight. He’s always in it. He’s always right there. We’ll find out. I don’t think it’s a crossroads fight, though. This is a kid that win, lose or draw will still be in the top 10, will still be exciting and can pull out a win with one punch.”

Another loss for Gastelum here would be a big blow to his stock. But, as White says, he is in exciting fights and can end a fight with one punch. So, even if he loses, his UFC job will be secured.