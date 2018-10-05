Dana White Claps Back At People Who Believe McGregor Bus Attack Was Staged

Conor McGregor’s bus attack in Brooklyn from UFC 223 is a highlight-reel moment that has been on replay all this month. McGregor stormed UFC 223 media day with his entourage and attacked a fighter bus that Khabib Nurmagomedov was on. He threw a dolly through the window, shattering glass and injuring fighters in the process.

McGregor was subsequently arrested and recently came to a plea deal for the ordeal. Despite UFC President Dana White’s apparent anger initially, after the attack, the footage has been used in the UFC 229 promos. This weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018) McGregor and Khabib will headline the pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena. “The Eagle’s” lightweight title will be on the line.

As fight night draws closer, and the promos continue to play, some fans have begun to speculate. They have gone as far as suggesting the McGregor bus attack was staged. Speaking to USA Today, Dana White fired back at those critics:

“Anybody who thinks this is staged, it is the dumbest (expletive) thing I have ever heard,” White said. “How did we stage this? How could we possibly have (expletive) staged this? This is real (expletive). He loaded a G650 plane full of goons and flew over here to do what he did. That’s the way he is built. You attack my friend, we attack you.

“That’s some Dublin street (expletive) right there, that’s what that is. For guys who didn’t grow up that way, you can’t wrap your head around that. But for a guy like Conor where he comes from, that’s how you retaliate.”

What do you think about White’s comments?