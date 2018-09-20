Dana White Comments On Jon Jones’ USADA Ruling

Dana White has spoken on Jon Jones’ recent United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) ruling. Jones was handed a 15-month suspension from his failed UFC 214 drug test. As a second time offender, Jones was looking at the possibility of up to a four-year ban.

Fortunately, USADA deemed a 15-month suspension fit, retroactive to when the sample was collected on July 28, 2017. This means Jones is eligible to fight again on October 28th. UFC President Dana White released a statement on the matter, supporting USADA’s decision:

“The science completely supports that finding. The science doesn’t lie, so I look forward to getting him back early next year.”

MMA Junkie reports that White has ruled out the possibility of Jones headlining the upcoming UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) in New York. Since news of his 15-month suspension broke, many have speculated he could fight on the card’s main event. It looks like we’ll have to wait until 2019 to see “Bones” back in the Octagon.

What do you think of White’s comments?