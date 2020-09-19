Dana White Comments On A Potential Brock Lesnar Return

It was revealed in late August that Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE. His deal with the company is said to have expired back in the spring but news only broke regarding his free agency a few weeks back.

UFC President Dana White recently addressed if he’s talked to Lesnar about a potential return in an interview with TMZ.

“Not a word. I’d love to hear how he’s doing and how his family is, things like that,” White said when asked if he has spoken with Lesnar. “I think that’s gonna be the extent of the conversation with him.”

“The guy has had a long killer career. He actually came in and became a UFC heavyweight champ and the guy’s made a lot of money. I just don’t see him coming back over here again at his age.”

The 43-year-old Lesnar last fought at UFC 200 in 2016. He defeated Mark Hunt via unanimous decision but the result was eventually overturned after Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene. It was Lesnar’s first fight since his original stint in the UFC ended with 2 consecutive losses. Lesnar lost the UFC Heavyweight Championship to Cain Velasquez at UFC 121. He then lost to Alistair Overeem at UFC 141.