Dana White Comments On Conor McGregor’s Sexual Assualt Allegation & Apology

Conor McGregor recently took to ESPN and apologized for his recent actions. Those included the incident where he allegedly punched a man in a bar and the phone incident in Miami.

Something the Irishman never touched on was the alleged sexual assault allegation that the New York Time reported. According to UFC president, Dana White, he has talked to Conor McGregor about that and says it is not him involved in it.

“I know zero about that,” White said after the Contender Series (h/t MMA Fighting). “To be honest with you, the back-and-forth that I’ve had with [McGregor] about that is [that] it’s not him. It’s somebody else. So I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, as for the apology, White says the UFC nor he told McGregor to apologize and he did it on his own. But, it was something he needed to do.

“Conor and I talk at least a couple [of] times a month,” the UFC boss added. “He needed to [do] that. I didn’t tell him to do it. He did that on his own. Good for him.”