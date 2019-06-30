Dana White Comments On Joseph Benavidez Potential Title Shot

Joseph Benavidez did what he said he was going to do. The veteran went out and TKO’d Jussier Formiga again, and once again cemented himself as the top contender at flyweight. But, given the state of the division is up in the air, he may not get a title shot, especially because Cejudo is out until 2020 and may defend the bantamweight title first.

However, according to UFC President, Dana White, he says Cejudo plans to defend the flyweight title first, and Benavidez will be getting that title shot.

“It’s definitely not good for Benavidez,” White said at the post-fight press conference (h/t BJPENN.com). “He’s going to be in this waiting period, but I know that (Cejudo) came out and said he wants to defend that belt first. So Benavidez looked good tonight. He got busted up in that first round, he got two really bad cuts in really bad places. He didn’t let it get to his head, and didn’t let it throw his game off. Landed that nice head kick.

“Benavidez has been a guy that’s been in this company for a very long time. He’s a hard-working guy, tows the line, does whatever he needs to do. It’s good to see him win tonight against a really tough opponent and get into the position he’s in.”

When that fight will be is up in the air, but Benavidez does hold a win over Henry Cejudo which would make the lead up to the fight that more interesting.