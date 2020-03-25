Dana White Compares COVID-19 Lockdown To Hiding From Cancer

UFC president Dana White says the coronavirus lockdown is “like hiding from cancer.”

It’s no secret that White has been trying to put on as many UFC events as possible. While major sports organizations such as the MLB and NBA have suspended their regular season, White is adamant that the UFC will continue to hold events closed to the public while the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing. While the UFC was forced to postpone three shows due to CDC guidelines, the promotion plans to hold UFC 249 on April 18.

White Says Hiding From Coronavirus Is Like Hiding From Cancer

White spoke to Kevin Iole during an Instagram live chat. The UFC boss compared the coronavirus lockdown to hiding from cancer (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“I don’t think I’m a high-risk guy for this thing, and if I’m wrong, then the corona is going to get me. It is what it is. There’s nothing you can do about it. I’m not going to refuse to live my life. I’m not going to hide.

“Whether you’re a coronavirus expert or not, it’s like hiding from cancer. You can’t hide from this thing. If you are a high-risk person, this thing’s going to get you.”

We’ve seen this pandemic take its toll on the world of MMA. Bellator 241 was scheduled to take place on March 13. Just hours before the event was set to begin, it was postponed. While UFC Brasilia the following night did take place in an empty arena, UFC London, UFC Columbus, and UFC Portland were postponed. One fight planned for UFC London, Bartosz Fabinski vs. Darren Stewart, ended up being the Cage Warriors 113 main event.

White claims that UFC 249 has a new location. Headlining that card is set to be a lightweight title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. MMAFighting’s Steven Marrocco reported that the UFC is in “active talks” to hold the event in Florida.

What do you make of Dana White comparing the coronavirus lockdown to hiding from cancer?