Dana White Compares UFC Champion Amanda Nunes To Tom Brady

Dana White believes Amanda Nunes is the UFC’s Tom Brady.

Nunes is a UFC “champ-champ.” She holds both the women’s featherweight and women’s bantamweight gold. On June 6, she will put her 145-pound gold on the line against Felicia Spencer. It’ll be the first time Nunes puts her women’s featherweight championship up for grabs. The bout will headline UFC 250 inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Amanda Nunes Is UFC’s Tom Brady?

There’s no denying that Tom Brady is a future NFL Hall of Famer. He is the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history and his career isn’t even complete. During a media scrum ahead of UFC 250, White compared Nunes to Brady (via BJPenn.com).

“She’s in a position now where she’s like (Tom) Brady status, you know what I mean? She’s like Brady. You just keep breaking records and try to make the record so far out and hard to beat that, you know, it will take an incredible athlete to show up one day and break Amanda Nunes’ records. She fights for money to make a living for her and her family, and she fights for legacy now, to break as many records as she can and try to get that thing so far out of reach that people can’t touch her.”

To many, Nunes has established herself as the most dominant female fighter in MMA history. She has thrashed the likes of Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and Holly Holm. “The Lioness” hopes to keep adding to her legacy by being a fighting champion of two UFC titles.

Stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC 250. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and all the post-fight goodness you will need. You can peep our main card predictions here.

What do you make of Dana White comparing Amanda Nunes to Tom Brady?