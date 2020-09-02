Dana White Confirms BMF Title Would Be On The Line For Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2

The BMF title will be up for grabs again according to UFC president, Dana White.

Last November in the main event of UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz fought for the BMF title. Originally, the plan was for the belt to be one of one and never be defended again. Yet, that will no longer be the case as it is now expected that Masvidal and Diaz will rematch in January with the belt on the line once again.

“(Masvidal) wants to defend it against Diaz,” White said at the post-fight press conference after the Contender Series. “They were the first two to fight for it. You know what I mean? They were the guys that fought for it. He wants to put it up versus Nate again.”

Jorge Masvidal is coming off a decision loss to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in the main event of UFC 251. “Gamebred” took the fight on just days notice and had to fly all the way to Abu Dhabi. Before the loss, he had a tremendous 2019 which started with a KO win over Darren Till. He followed it up with a five-second KO over Ben Askren and the TKO win over Nate Diaz to win the BMF belt.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since he lost to Masvidal at UFC 244. The fight ended due to a cut above and below his eye and both he and Gamebred were mad at the result. So, it makes sense for them to run it back and have the belt on the line again.