Dana White Confirms Cejudo vs. Aldo In The Works For UFC 250

UFC president Dana White does indeed plan to make Henry Cejudo vs. Jose Aldo a reality.

Combate first reported that the UFC has discussed the bout for UFC 250 in Brazil. That event would take place in May. Cejudo is the reigning UFC bantamweight champion and would put the gold on the line against Aldo, who is coming off back-to-back losses.

Cejudo vs. Aldo Is Indeed In The Works

Cejudo vs. Aldo has since been confirmed to be in the works by White. Here’s what the UFC boss told reporters during UFC 246 fight week (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“That’s the fight that I want to do,” White said when asked about Cejudo vs. Aldo when speaking to media ahead of UFC 246. “That’s the fight that both of those guys want. So hopefully we get that done.”

White went on to explain why it makes sense for Aldo and Yoel Romero to receive title opportunities when they have lost two straight.

“A lot of people think Jose Aldo won [against Marlon Moraes]. A lot of people think he didn’t. I told you guys the night of the fight, Henry Cejudo hit me up and said ‘Aldo won that fight, that was bullsh*t.’ He wants that fight,” White explained. “Israel Adesanya wants to fight Yoel Romero. How does that make sense? It doesn’t make sense. You know what makes sense? Israel Adesanya’s such a bad ass he wants to fight the guy nobody wants to fight.

“First of all, [Paulo] Costa’s the guy he was supposed to fight is hurt but we could wait a couple more months and do that fight. He doesn’t want to wait. He wants to fight one of the baddest dudes ever in the history of the division. A guy nobody else wants to fight and feels that his legacy will not be fulfilled if he doesn’t fight him. That’s bad ass. I’m in.”