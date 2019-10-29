Dana White Confirms Khabib vs. Tony Ferguson Being Worked On

The UFC is indeed trying to make Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson a reality.

Nurmagomedov is the reigning UFC lightweight champion with a perfect 28-0 record. Ferguson is riding a 12-fight winning streak and is widely viewed as the most deserving contender for the 155-pound gold. The UFC agrees, which is why Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson is in the works.

Dana White Says Khabib vs. Ferguson Being Worked On

The Schmo caught up with UFC boss Dana White and asked him about the potential lightweight title clash between “The Eagle” and “El Cucuy.” White confirmed that the bout is indeed in the works (via BJPenn.com).

“Nothing is holding [that matchup] up,” White told the Schmo of a Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson fight. “The fight is in the process of being made. It’s obviously the next fight to make, so it will happen.”

When asked if Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson is planned for the first quarter of 2020, White responded with the following.

“Yeah,” White said bluntly.

Nurmagomedov is coming off a successful title defense against Dustin Poirier. He submitted “The Diamond” in the third round of their UFC 242 bout last month. As for Ferguson, he earned a second-round TKO victory over Donald Cerrone in his last outing.

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson has been booked in the past. The bout never materialized as both men fell victim to injuries and illnesses. Fight fans are hoping the MMA gods finally allow for this bout to come to fruition.