Dana White Confirms Max Holloway-Alex Volkanovski Won’t Happen At UFC 243

UFC 243 is set to be a massive show for Australia and the only way it could have gotten bigger is if Max Holloway took on Australian Alex Volkanovski for the title.

However, given the fact that Holloway just fought in July, it seemed unlikely it would happen. Now, UFC president, Dana White confirmed that would not happen.

“Yeah, no, that’s not happening,” White said to Submission Radio if Holloway vs. Volkanovski would happen UFC 243. “I don’t think that Max could turn around and cut the weight again that fast. So, I don’t want to put him in that type of situation.”

Holloway, of course, has not had the easiest time cutting weight and was hesitant to say he would fight at UFC 243. Speaking after UFC 240, he said he needed to check with doctors first.

“We’ll see what happens,” Holloway said. “I look fine, I look great but I’ll wait till my team, I’ll wait till my coaches. We’ve got to get medical testing. I’ve fought three title fights in seven months. I want to fight one more time this year but we’ve got to go take all the right tests and see and we’ll go from there.”