Dana White Confirms McGregor-Poirier Won’t Be For The Title Because ‘Khabib’s Gonna Fight’

When Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have their rematch at UFC 257, a belt will not be on the line.

Ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport, many thought they would make the McGregor-Poirier rematch for the belt. However, White is still confident that “The Eagle” will fight again.

“I didn’t know that happened,” White said. “I told you guys that I think he’s gonna go to [30-0]. If he’s still testing, why the hell would you want to test if you’re not gonna fight?

“He hasn’t committed, but I feel like he’s gonna. I’m not really pushing him. We talked about it and he just fought. Let him take some time, spend some time with his family, spend the holidays. There’s no rush.”

Ultimately, for Dana White, he believes Nurmagomedov will fight again, so the McGregor-Poirier rematch will be a non-title fight pay-per-view main event. But, perhaps it could be for a No. 1 contender bout with the winner taking on Nurmagomedov.

“No, [it won’t be for the title],” White explained. “Khabib’s gonna fight (again). I believe he’s gonna fight. It’s not for the title.”

It does appears Nurmagomedov will walk back on his retirement claim and try and go 30-0. When he will fight and who it will be against is uncertain.