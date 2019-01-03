Dana White Confirms Nick Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Is Off

MMA fans around the world were awaiting the official announcement of Nick Diaz making his long-anticipated return to competition at UFC 235. Instead, what they got was more ranting from Nick Diaz and more of the same between him and the UFC brass: a failure to come to terms.

Nick Diaz has not competed in the UFC since 2015, when he faced Anderson Silva in the main event of the card. Silva won the bout by unanimous decision, only for the result to later be overturned to a no contest after Silva tested positive for drostanolone and androsterone. Nick Diaz also tested positive. In his case, the positive was for marijuana, and Diaz was ultimately suspended for 18 months. Diaz has been eligible to return in August. Since then, he has been rumored to be facing the likes of Michael Bisping, Tyron Woodley, Georges. St. Pierre, and others. It wasn’t until recently, when Jorge Masvidal’s name materialized, that there seemed to be a realistic possibility of Diaz returning to competition.

Dana White all but confirmed the bout in early December, only for Nick Diaz to refute the reports, causing Jorge Masvidal to immediately begin seeking another opponent. Now, Dana White has gone on the record in reversing course on the matter of whether we will see Diaz return to face Jorge Masvidal:

“I think that’s pretty clear,” said White at the UFC 232 Post-Fight Press Conference about Diaz not returning at UFC 235 to face Jorge Masvidal. “All you’ve got to do is look at [Diaz’s] Instagram. I don’t think it looks like he’s training for a fight.”

There is currently no word yet on whom Jorge Masvidal will be fighting next or whether or not Nick Diaz is any closer to a return to competition.

Do you believe we will see Nick Diaz compete in 2019?