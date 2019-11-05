Dana White Confirms Talks With Alexander Gustafsson For UFC Return

UFC president Dana White says that Alexander Gustafsson does indeed plan on making his retirement short-lived.

Gustafsson was last seen in action back in June. He was defeated by Anthony Smith via fourth-round submission. It was the first time “The Mauler” had suffered back-to-back losses since Oct. 2015. After the bout, Gustafsson announced his retirement in front of his hometown crowd.

Soon after his retirement, Gustafsson admitted to MMA Viking back in September that the itch to compete again hit him quickly.

“It came quite fast. I was home for a couple days, and I had itching in my hands and wanted to get back and train.

“I’m about 240-245 lbs. I’m a heavyweight right now,” the Swede joked. “I’ve had a good time with family and friends. It has been a good two and a half months.”

Speaking to reporters during the UFC 244 post-fight press conference, the UFC boss confirmed talks with Gustafsson are underway.

“We definitely talked to him and he definitely wants to fight again.”

When asked if there was a time frame for “The Mauler’s” return, White’s response was short and sweet.

“No.”

With Alexander Gustafsson’s UFC return seemingly inevitable, who would you like to see him share the Octagon with?