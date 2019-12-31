Dana White Confirms UFC Has Contacted Nick Diaz About Return Fight

UFC president Dana White has confirmed in a recent interview with ESPN that the UFC has been in contact with Nick Diaz about a potential return to the Octagon.

Nick Diaz (26-9-2) has not competed in the UFC in five years, since he turned in a losing effort against Anderson Silva at UFC 183. He has recently expressed interest in a return fight against Jorge Masvidal after witnessing Masvidal defeat younger brother Nate Diaz at UFC 244, but aside from that, Nick Diaz has not expressed any interest in competing in recent years. According to UFC president Dana White, that is because there is no interest to be found based on intel he has received from UFC staff:(Transcript via MMA Fighting):

“Well I haven’t [spoken with Nick], but I know that our matchmakers have,” White told ESPN. “But I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I don’t think Nick Diaz wants to fight. I don’t think Nick has that love and that passion for fighting. I think it’s sort of a love-hate relationship for him. All the things that Nick has and has done is because of fighting, but I don’t think he loves to do it.”

Whether that has always been true for Nick Diaz or not, he has said himself earlier this year that he would currently much rather be partying than fighting. If Diaz were to change his mind, the door remains open for his return, says White:

“That’s up to Nick,” White said. “Nick knows whether he wants to fight or not. There’s guys I think should be finished, like I think should retire, because I don’t want to see them get hurt. Maybe I feel they can’t compete at this level anymore, and there are guys they know whether they want to fight or now. They have to make that decision on their own. This isn’t baseball or basketball or one of those sports where you can go out and just half-ass it. You have to be 100 percent in if you come, especially here. If you come to fight in the UFC, these guys are the best in the world, and they’re savages that want to become world champions. If you’re not in the right mindset, this is not the place for you.”

Do you believe we will see Nick Diaz compete in the UFC again?