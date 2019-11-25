Dana White Confirms UFC Targeting Khabib vs. Ferguson In April

The UFC is indeed looking to book Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson for an event in April.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that UFC president Dana White informed him that Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson is being looked at for an April 18 card. Sources later told Okamoto that nothing has been signed yet.

Breaking: Per UFC president Dana White KHABIB VS TONY is being targeted to headline PPV event on April 18 in Brooklyn. Contracts not signed, but both sides interested in date and matchup pending further discussion, per sources.



Could it be? Finally? @TeamKhabib @TonyFergusonXT pic.twitter.com/kRNmgeMQtj — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 26, 2019

“Breaking: Per UFC president Dana White KHABIB VS TONY is being targeted to headline PPV event on April 18 in Brooklyn. Contracts not signed, but both sides interested in date and matchup pending further discussion, per sources.

Could it be? Finally? @TeamKhabib @TonyFergusonXT.”

Many have viewed Ferguson as the most deserving number one contender for the 155-pound gold. That includes White and UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov. Ferguson is riding a 12-fight winning streak. “The Eagle” is a perfect 28-0 in his pro MMA career with two successful lightweight title defenses to his credit.

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson is a bout that the UFC has booked several times, but it never came to fruition. Illnesses and injuries on both sides have derailed those plans. It got to the point where White once claimed he’d never book the fight again.

It looks like fight fans will be crossing their fingers once more.