Monday, September 28, 2020

Dana White Confused By Paulo Costa’s ‘Very Weird’ UFC 253 Performance

By Cole Shelton
Paulo Costa

Dana White thought the UFC 253 main event between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa was going to be more competitive.

The fight was all Adesanya as he dominated Costa from the opening bell until he got the TKO win in the second. For White, he was confused by the Brazilian’s game plan.

“So much for ‘Fight of the Year’ – it was ‘Domination of the Year,’” White said at the post-fight news conference (h/t MMAJunkie). “It was weird because if you look at every other fight that Costa has had, he comes out and goes after people like they owe him money.

“I think he landed one jab in this fight. He didn’t try to clinch on the fence, didn’t try to put pressure, kept going back to the center of the Octagon. It was very weird.”

Many expected Costa to come out guns blazing and blitzing Adesanya looking for the early knockout. Yet, he was patient and was getting picked apart and not throwing many bombs like everyone thought.

Although he was confused by Costa’s strategy White says you have to give credit to Adesanya who put on a clinic. The loss was the first of Costa’s career but he will no doubt be back in contention with a win or two.

Via MMAJunkie

