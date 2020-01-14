Dana White: Conor McGregor Believes Khabib vs. Ferguson Will Not Happen

UFC president Dana White claims Conor McGregor isn’t sold on Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson becoming a reality.

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to put his UFC lightweight championship on the line against Ferguson. The bout will take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on April 18. It’s set to headline UFC 249.

White Says McGregor Feels Khabib vs. Ferguson Won’t Happen

Speaking to TMZ Sports, White claimed that McGregor is of the belief that Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson will fall apart again (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Here’s the thing: Realistically, Conor believes that Khabib vs. Tony Ferguson will not happen,” White told TMZ Sports. “We’ve tried to do this fight many, many times. Conor believes it won’t happen.”

White has said that he’s looking at booking McGregor against the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson. Of course, the “Notorious” one will have to emerge victorious in his upcoming bout.

McGregor will have to focus on his fight this Saturday night (Jan. 18). He’ll go one-on-one with Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. It’ll be a welterweight bout. This will be McGregor’s first fight since Oct. 2018.

Do you believe Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson will actually take place at UFC 249?