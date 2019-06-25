Dana White: Conor McGregor Could ‘Probably’ Show Up At UFC 242

Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC remains unknown.

The former featherweight and lightweight champ has been on the bench since his fourth-round submission loss to arch rival Khabib Nurmagomedov at last October’s UFC 229. He’s been campaigning for a rematch with the undefeated “Eagle” ever since. But he won’t be receiving it – at least not yet. Khabib will take on interim UFC lightweight champ Dustin Poirier in the main event of September 7’s UFC 242 from Abu Dhabi.

So ‘The Notorious’ will have to wait for the winner of that fight if he’s to get another crack at the gold. That’s no guarantee with Tony Ferguson more deserving of a title shot. Yet the famous Irishman could still make a scene and get what he wants. UFC President Dana White recently told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that McGregor could show up to UFC 242. Even though he’s repeatedly blasted Khabib’s family, heritage, and religion, White doesn’t think it would cause problems:

“He could, probably, show up to that fight. I honestly believe that in that region they like Conor McGregor, too. I know they take things a little serious when stuff is said but Khabib won the fight. And I think it’s all just trash talk leading up to. Obviously Khabib and Conor, there’s no love lost. Those guys do not like each other. But it’s part of the business. I would have no problem with Conor showing up there.”

Do They Really ‘Like’ McGregor In Abu Dhabi?

It’s hard to predict what would happen if McGregor did show up to UFC 242. He has of course made fun of Khabib’s Muslim faith. His most recent outburst came in April when he called the champion’s wife a “towel” in a controversial social media post.

White seems to think fans in Abu Dhabi still like ‘The Notorious.” However, that would certainly be tested if the Irish superstar decided to show up at Nurmagomedov’s next fight.

