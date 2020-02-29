Dana White: ‘Conor McGregor Does Not Handpick His Opponents’

UFC president Dana White has responded to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s claim that Conor McGregor picks his opponents.

McGregor returned to the Octagon back in January. He went one-on-one with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor earned a TKO victory in 40 seconds. It was his first bout since Oct. 2018 and his first victory since Nov. 2016.

Dana White Speaks On Khabib’s Claim That McGregor Handpicks Opponents

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov told TMZ that he isn’t impressed by McGregor’s win over Cerrone and he feels the fight was catered for the “Notorious” one. White responded to the claim when speaking to TMZ Sports (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Yea, first of all, Conor McGregor does not handpick his opponents,” White stated. “You know, Conor McGregor has fought anybody that we have asked him to fight and who has been available. I mean guys have pulled out on Conor 2 or 3 times, Conor literally went to the gym and said ‘Ok who am I fighting.’”

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to put his UFC lightweight championship on the line against Tony Ferguson. The bout will take place on April 18 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson will headline UFC 249.

As for McGregor, White wants to book him against the winner of “The Eagle” vs. “El Cucuy.” The “Notorious” one has been mulling returning to action sooner. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that there are early talks of booking McGregor against either Justin Gaethje or Nate Diaz this summer.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov have had a heated rivalry. Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the main event of UFC 229. A brawl ensued between both sides right after the finish. Team Khabib and Team McGregor have been at each other’s throats, from lobby confrontations to bus attacks and personal digs.

Do you believe Dana White when he says Conor McGregor doesn’t handpick his opponents?