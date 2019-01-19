Dana White Says Conor McGregor Will Fight Anyone Following UFC 229 Loss

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White insists that Conor McGregor won’t shy away from bouts outside of an immediate rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor is coming off a fourth-round submission loss to Nurmagomedov back in Oct. 2018. Since that time, the “Notorious” one has been touring all over the world to promote his Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey. Like Nurmagomedov, he’s also awaiting a punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his role in the post-UFC 229 brawl.

Dana White Insists Conor McGregor Will Fight Anyone

White made an appearance during an ESPN Instagram live stream. The UFC president told Brett Okamoto that McGregor is motivated to fight and he’ll do so against anyone (via MMAJunkie.com):

“When a guy starts to make crazy money, life-changing money, and he’s in one of those positions where he’s not just making it from the fights – he’s making it in other businesses that he has going on right now – you find out what people are all about, how passionate they are about what they do, when the money comes. Conor and I still communicate regularly and he’s very fired up about coming back and becoming a world champion again. He’ll fight anybody. Obviously he would love the rematch with Khabib, but he’ll fight anybody.”

White has said that he believes Tony Ferguson is deserving of the next UFC lightweight title shot. Money does talk, however, and UFC 229 was the biggest pay-per-view in the promotion’s history with 2.4 million buys.

