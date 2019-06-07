Dana White: Conor McGregor Can Play The Game The Way He Wants To

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White says speculation on Conor McGregor’s fighting future doesn’t tell the story.

McGregor has been out of action since Oct. 2018. The “Notorious” one was last seen inside the Octagon against Khabib Nurmagomedov, losing via fourth-round submission. McGregor was in talks with the UFC for a July return, but was at odds with the promotion over ownership stake. Plus, McGregor would’ve had to take a co-headlining spot.

White Talks McGregor’s Fighting Future & Speculation

White spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto to touch base on a number of topics. One of the main ones was on McGregor’s fighting future (via MMAFighting.com):

“What did I say leading up to the Mayweather-McGregor fight? [That he may never fight again]. Did I not say that? And how many times has he fought since then? Once. Conor is in a very unique position as a fighter. He has tons of money. His whiskey business is off the charts. Conor now has the ability to be very calculated, sit back, and play the game the way he wants to. There’s so much more to this then people speculate. . .

“As far as Pay-Per-Views for the fighters? Not an issue. All these guys are gonna make their money. Believe me. We’re much smarter than that.”

McGregor said he was walking away from mixed martial arts competition on social media, but he quickly backtracked and made it clear that he plans to return to action. The question of “when” looms, however. MMA News will keep you up to speed on the latest updates regarding McGregor’s fighting future.