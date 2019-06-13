Dana White: Conor McGregor Hasn’t Turned Down Any Fights

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor’s MMA return continues to be one of the most discussed topics in the sport.

McGregor has been out of action since his fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at last October’s UFC 229. The pivotal main event was his first fight in the UFC Octagon since November 2016, where he beat Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title. McGregor was suspended six months for his involvement in the chaotic post-fight brawl at UFC 229. But that ban has come and gone.

With his Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey business booming on top of his untold millions, many wonder if McGregor will ever fight again. Speaking to BT Sport (via BJPenn.com) during a trip to the UK for this week’s UFC 242 press conference, UFC President Dana White said McGregor is simply seeing how things play out between Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier. He suggested the megastar should be back soon:

“Conor is in a position where he’s sitting back right now, and I think, waiting to see how this whole thing plays out with all these guys. But he should pop up soon.”

Hasn’t Turned Down A Single Bout

McGregor was also recently accused of turning down a fight with Justin Gaethje by polarizing MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz. White said that was absolutely not true:

“No. Conor hasn’t turned down anything. Ali can say whatever. Conor doesn’t turn down fights — period. Conor has been one of the most stand-up… when things get crazy and most people pull out of fights, Conor stays in. Conor McGregor isn’t afraid to fight anyone, so that is absolutely false.”

White then closed with a brief prediction of when McGregor would actually return:

“I think we’ll see him this year,” White said.

We’ve seen McGregor tweet his reaction to nearly each and every UFC main event after most recent cards. It’s kept him relevant and prominent on social media, but he’s also failed to get a fight booked in that span. He obviously wants the high-profile rematch with Khabib, yet that’s a fight ‘The Eagle’ says McGregor just doesn’t deserve. If Nurmagomedov gets past Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi this September, the rematch could be too lucrative for the UFC to pass up, however.

The train rolls on concerning McGregor’s return, and all we’re hearing is speculation. Fans may be getting restless in that regard. There’s really not much they can do but wait. McGregor does seemingly stay on top of his training, so a return is certainly possible even if it is unknown.

Is the endless hype about Conor McGregor’s return growing old – or are you willing to wait?