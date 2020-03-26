Dana White Continues To Blast Media Ahead Of UFC 249

UFC president Dana White continues to take aim at media members.

White has taken heat from media members and some fans for his insistence in running as many MMA events as he can amid the coronavirus pandemic. Others have praised White for trying to push forward, allowing the fighters to get paid. It depends on what you value more, the safety of the fighters or not letting this outbreak slow things down for a prolonged period of time. It’s important to note that many fighters themselves want to compete.

Dana White Has More Choice Words For Media

While sports organizations such as the NFL, MLB, and NBA would be under heavy scrutiny for having a president or commissioner verbally bash everyone and their mothers, this is the fight business. Many have grown to admire White for not mincing words, whether he is talking about fighters, rival promotions, or reporters.

While the UFC boss seems to have mellowed out over the years, he still isn’t one to hold his tongue. Speaking to Barstool Sports, White slammed media members who have criticized him for jumping through hoops to make UFC 249 happen on April 18 (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I know everything. I’m not telling the media anything. I’m not telling them anything, ok? Because every day when I wake up there’s a bullsh*t story and somebody doesn’t like this or somebody doesn’t like that. I don’t give a f*ck what you think, what you like or don’t like. On April 18th you either want to turn on the TV and watch this fight or you don’t. You don’t even have to f*cking show up because there’s not going to be any fans there. You don’t have to come cover it. You either want to watch it or you don’t,” White said.

UFC 249 is set to be headlined by a lightweight title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. White has said that while some bouts will remain on the card, others will have to be replaced. Therefore, the promotion is looking at rescheduling Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik for UFC 249.