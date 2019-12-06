Dana White: Cormier and Miocic Have Agreed to Trilogy Fight

According to UFC president Dana White, Daniel Cormier will get his rematch and MMA fans will be blessed with a trilogy fight between Cormier and UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

At UFC 241, Stipe Miocic reclaimed his UFC heavyweight championship when he defeated Daniel Cormier via TKO in the fourth round. It was a hard-fought battle and hard-earned victory for Miocic, who outworked the grinder to reclaim the throne. After dropping the title, Cormier has publicly stated that he would like one last fight before retirement and for it to be against Stipe Miocic in a trilogy fight. In an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show on Thursday, Dana White confirmed that both fighters are in; it’s just a matter of when Miocic will be healed and ready to return to competition.

“100%. That’s what we’re waiting for right now,” White confirmed. “Stipe’s still hurt. Stipe got pretty busted up in that fight against Cormier, the last one. So we’re waiting for him to heal up, and they’ve both agreed to that fight.”

Stipe Miocic has also recently expressed interest in a fight against Tyson Fury. Fury has been flirting with making a stop in MMA, which Dana White confirmed, so it is not outside the realm of possibility that Miocic could sit out and wait to see how serious Fury really is. Despite Miocic’s wishes, Fury has a fight booked for February, so the odds of a Fury/Miocic bout being before a trilogy fight against Cormier, while not impossible, seem pretty close to nil. Therefore, all signs seem to point to Miocic/Cormier III, and UFC 248 in March seems like a viable date for it to take place in a perfect world.

