Dana White Says Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar Was Never A Done Deal

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White wants Daniel Cormier to get his bout with Brock Lesnar, but he says it was never signed and sealed.

Many have wondered when Cormier vs. Lesnar will materialize, but there’s a chance that it may never come to fruition. Lesnar dropped his WWE Universal title at WrestleMania, leading many to believe the door was open for Lesnar to make his UFC return. While White has said the door is always open for Lesnar, he still hasn’t received a call from “The Beast.”

White Speaks On Cormier-Lesnar Situation

White attended the UFC 236 post-fight press conference and told reporters that Cormier vs. Lesnar was never set in stone (via Damon Martin):

“The Cormier-Lesnar rumors weren’t true, that I had something done. That was never true. I’ve been talking about that’s the fight that Cormier wants. I saw a lot of people giving Cormier s—t on the internet cause he wants that fight. First of all, Brock Lesnar wants to come back. I don’t know when and when we’ll get it done. Daniel Cormier has done everything we’ve ever asked him. He’s fought everybody we’ve ever wanted. He’s been a great champion. He’s an incredible ambassador to the sport. If he wants the Brock Lesnar fight, why shouldn’t he get the Brock Lesnar fight? He’s talking about retiring and he wants to fight Lesnar.



“He’s still got two nasty fights before he retires. He’s got Jon Jones and he’s got Stipe Miocic. If the guy wants to fight Brock Lesnar, he’s going to fight Brock Lesnar if I can get it done and if I can make it happen. I don’t know when but like I said, Brock lets me know when he’s ready.”

Cormier is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion. He captured the gold by knocking out Stipe Miocic in the first round back in July 2018. He then submitted Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 to retain the gold.

Do you think we’ll eventually get to see Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar?