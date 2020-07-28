Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Dana White Could Book Khabib vs. GSP For ‘The Eagle’s’ Last UFC Fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Georges St-Pierre & Khabib Nurmagomedov
Georges St-Pierre & Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC president Dana White is willing to give Khabib Nurmagomedov what he wants for his last UFC bout and that includes a showdown with Georges St-Pierre.

Nurmagomedov is set for a UFC lightweight title unification bout on Oct. 24. He’ll meet interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in what will presumably be the UFC 254 main event. This will be Nurmagomedov’s first bout in over a year. He hasn’t competed since Sept. 2019.

Dana White Says Khabib vs. GSP Is Possible If “The Eagle” Wants It

In the past, both Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre have expressed interest in a matchup. White opposed this idea due to a deal gone south with St-Pierre. GSP decided to retire after not getting the bout but speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, White seemed more open to the fight if Khabib wants it before riding off into the sunset (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Sure. Yeah, it’s the last fight of his career the guy, the guy’s been great. He’s been great to the company, he’s been great for the sport,” White said. “And, I like Khabib Nurmagomedov a lot and I would do anything Khabib wanted to do.”

It’s unknown when Nurmagomedov will decide to hang up his gloves but with a perfect record of 28-0 and being a UFC champion, one has to wonder what else is there to prove. This is especially true if “The Eagle” ends up defeating Gaethje.

White once again made it clear that the fight to make is Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor 2. While it would certainly be a lucrative event, Nurmagomedov is likely to be the heavy betting favorite and if he were to win in dominant fashion a second time, it would only confirm what most believe already. That being, Nurmagomedov is simply too much for the “Notorious” one.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
SourceBJPenn

Trending Articles

MMA

Stephen Thompson Says Jorge Masvidal Would Be ‘Different Animal’ If They Fought Again

Stephen Thompson believes a better version of Jorge Masvidal would show up if the two have a rematch. Back...
Read more
MMA

UFC Light Heavyweight Corey Anderson Reveals Health Scare

UFC light heavyweight Corey Anderson had quite the health scare. Anderson found himself in rough shape shortly after...
Read more
MMA

‘Big’ John McCarthy Weighs In On Incident Between Dan Hardy & Herb Dean

A lot has been made on the incident between Dan Hardy and Herb Dean, and "Big" John McCarthy has his own take.
Read more
Boxing

Video: Seniesa Estrada Decimates Miranda Adkins In Seven Seconds

DAZN USA aired a boxing event live on July 24 and it featured Seniesa Estrada's seven-second obliteration of Miranda Adkins.
Read more
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje Set for October 24

UFC president Dana White has revealed the date for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje. Many have wondered when Nurmagomedov...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Dana White Still Not Ruling Out Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3, Hasn’t Made A Decision

UFC president Dana White doesn't believe booking Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 is out of the realm of possibility.
Read more
Interviews

Grant Dawson Wants Next Fight At 155 Pounds Against Austin Hubbard

Fresh off his seventh straight victory, Grant Dawson wants to keep his momentum going but doesn't see that happening at featherweight.
Read more
Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. Says Mike Tyson Bout Was ‘Too Hard To Resist’

Roy Jones Jr. simply couldn't pass up the chance to share the boxing ring with Mike Tyson. Jones Jr....
Read more
MMA

UFC President Dana White Gushes Over Khamzat Chimaev

UFC president Dana White likes what he sees from Khamzat Chimaev so far. Chimaev's first two bouts under the...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Could Book Khabib vs. GSP For ‘The Eagle’s’ Last UFC Fight

UFC president Dana White is willing to give Khabib Nurmagomedov what he wants for his last UFC bout and that includes a...
Read more
MMA

UFC Boss Rules Out Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 For Now

UFC president Dana White doesn't see a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz happening for now. Back in...
Read more
MMA

Former UFC Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk Addresses Retirement Talk

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has cleared the air on retirement speculation. Jedrzejczyk was last seen in the...
Read more
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje Set for October 24

UFC president Dana White has revealed the date for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje. Many have wondered when Nurmagomedov...
Read more
MMA

Stephen Thompson Says Jorge Masvidal Would Be ‘Different Animal’ If They Fought Again

Stephen Thompson believes a better version of Jorge Masvidal would show up if the two have a rematch. Back...
Read more
MMA

UFC Welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin Details Knee Infection

UFC welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin is dealing with a nasty knee infection that has spread. Following his unanimous decision...
Read more
MMA

Gilbert Melendez Reacts To Two-Year USADA Sanction

Gilbert Melendez has spoken out on his two-year suspension from USADA. Melendez was flagged by USADA for a violation...
Read more
MMA

UFC Light Heavyweight Corey Anderson Reveals Health Scare

UFC light heavyweight Corey Anderson had quite the health scare. Anderson found himself in rough shape shortly after...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube