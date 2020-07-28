Dana White Could Book Khabib vs. GSP For ‘The Eagle’s’ Last UFC Fight

UFC president Dana White is willing to give Khabib Nurmagomedov what he wants for his last UFC bout and that includes a showdown with Georges St-Pierre.

Nurmagomedov is set for a UFC lightweight title unification bout on Oct. 24. He’ll meet interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in what will presumably be the UFC 254 main event. This will be Nurmagomedov’s first bout in over a year. He hasn’t competed since Sept. 2019.

Dana White Says Khabib vs. GSP Is Possible If “The Eagle” Wants It

In the past, both Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre have expressed interest in a matchup. White opposed this idea due to a deal gone south with St-Pierre. GSP decided to retire after not getting the bout but speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, White seemed more open to the fight if Khabib wants it before riding off into the sunset (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Sure. Yeah, it’s the last fight of his career the guy, the guy’s been great. He’s been great to the company, he’s been great for the sport,” White said. “And, I like Khabib Nurmagomedov a lot and I would do anything Khabib wanted to do.”

It’s unknown when Nurmagomedov will decide to hang up his gloves but with a perfect record of 28-0 and being a UFC champion, one has to wonder what else is there to prove. This is especially true if “The Eagle” ends up defeating Gaethje.

White once again made it clear that the fight to make is Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor 2. While it would certainly be a lucrative event, Nurmagomedov is likely to be the heavy betting favorite and if he were to win in dominant fashion a second time, it would only confirm what most believe already. That being, Nurmagomedov is simply too much for the “Notorious” one.