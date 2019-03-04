Dana White: Daniel Cormier Is ‘The Greatest Heavyweight Ever’

UFC president Dana White heaps praise on Daniel Cormier, who he believes shouldn’t retire any time soon while calling him the ‘greatest’ heavyweight of all time

Daniel Cormier has already forged a legacy as one of the best mixed martial artists of all time with a strong resume at both heavyweight and light heavyweight during his career.

Last year, Cormier became the first fighter in UFC history to hold both the heavyweight and light heavyweight titles simultaneously and he’s defeated every opponent to ever step in his path minus a lone loss on his record to Jon Jones.

At heavyweight, Cormier remains undefeated where he once stormed his way through the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix as an alternate and continued to defeat bigger opponents once he arrived in the UFC.

He eventually moved down to 205 pounds to avoid his friend and teammate Cain Velasquez, but Cormier returned to his old stomping grounds last year with a title fight win over Stipe Miocic and then defending the belt against Derrick Lewis.

In recent months, Cormier has been planning his retirement from the sport with plenty of pushback from UFC president Dana White, who truly believes he has a lot more fight left in him.

In fact, White says Cormier remains the only fighter in history who he’s ever tried to talk out of retirement while pointing to his accolades as the best heavyweight fighter in the history of mixed martial arts.

“The only guy I’ve ever told not to retire was Daniel Cormier,” White said at the UFC 235 post fight press conference. “Cause I think Cormier’s the best right now. I think he’s one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

“I think he’s the greatest heavyweight ever and I don’t think he should retire.”

Cormier has already pushed back his retirement due to injuries that prevented him from meeting his planned end date in March when he turns 40 years old.

As of now, Cormier has not said when he’ll be able to return to action while also adding that he hasn’t exactly determined how many fights he might have left in him.

Opportunity matters more to Cormier than anything else, that’s why White is still doing everything possible to give him one fight that would definitely push back his retirement date even further.

“The Brock [Lesnar] fight is Cormier’s,” White confirmed when speaking about former heavyweight champion and current WWE superstar Brock Lesnar. “When Cormier’s healthy, that’s his fight. Plus Brock has WWE obligations right now or believe me he’d be calling me.”

If White has his way, Cormier will stick around for at least three more fights but he’s at least going to do everything possible to coax the heavyweight champion to stick around long enough to face Lesnar once his WWE obligations are wrapped up.