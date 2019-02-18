Dana White Says Daniel Cormier Has UFC Title Fight Lined Up

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has Daniel Cormier’s next heavyweight title challenger in mind.

Many are wondering who Cormier will collide with next. The UFC heavyweight champion revealed that he’s pushing back his plans to retire in March. At one point, a showdown between Cormier and Brock Lesnar seemed set but that’s no longer a guarantee. Stipe Miocic has been calling for a rematch, but Cormier doesn’t appreciate Miocic feeling he’s “owed” a title bout.

Dana White Has Title Challenger In Mind For Daniel Cormier

White spoke to Megan Olivi following last night’s (Feb. 17) UFC on ESPN 1 event. During the interview, White revealed that Cormier already has a fight lined up (via MMAFighting.com):

“Well yeah, Francis is there. Cormier’s hurt right now and we have another fight lined up for Cormier first so, we’ll see how this whole thing plays out. [Cormier] is not healthy yet so I would never announce a fight without it being done. It makes no sense. I don’t even know when Cormier’s gonna be ready.”

Cormier is coming off a successful title defense against Derrick Lewis. Cormier locked in a rear-naked choke in the second round to seal the deal. MMA News will keep you posted as more details on Cormier’s next fight become available.

Who do you think will be Daniel Cormier’s next UFC heavyweight title challenger?