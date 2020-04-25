Dana White Defends Dominick Cruz Getting Title Shot At UFC 249

When the UFC announced Henry Cejudo would defend his belt against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 many fans weren’t happy. The bantamweight division has contenders like Cory Sandhagen, Petr Yan, and Aljamain Sterling while Cruz hasn’t fought since 2016.

In his last fight, Cruz lost his title in dominant fashion to Cody Garbrandt. Since then, he has been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Yet, many still view him as the bantamweight GOAT, so according to Dana White, it made sense for him to get the title shot.

“He’s still one of the best in the world,” White told ESPN on Instagram (via MMAJunkie). “He’s one of the best in the world. He’s a guy who has been incredibly plagued with injuries throughout his career. But, he’s still looked at as one of the best in the world.”

Cruz is no doubt one of the best bantamweights ever, but how he will look after years away from the Octagon is unknown. But, it is an interesting fight and one that Cejudo wanted.

Should Cejudo get past Cruz, he says he wants Jose Aldo next which Dana White respects.

“For a guy like Henry Cejudo, who literally is willing to fight anybody and wants to fight all the best – you want Jose Aldo, the Dominick Cruz’s and those kind of guys on your resume,” White said.