Dana White ‘Definitely’ Expects Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier 3 to Happen

Dana White believes that UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has three fights left in his career and one of those will definitely come against Jon Jones.

Daniel Cormier may not get the next crack at Jon Jones but it appears he’ll get at least one more shot at him before he retires.

UFC president Dana White was asked about the longtime rivalry between arguably two of the greatest light heavyweight fighters of all time and the chances that a trilogy could happen.

While Cormier had initially stated that he planned to retire by the time his 40th birthday came in March, it appears that date has been pushed back as the reigning UFC heavyweight champion is still dealing with some lingering injuries.

Add to that, Cormier hasn’t exactly denied fighting a few more times before his career is over and there’s little doubt that he would love the chance to avenge the only loss he’s suffered as a professional fighter.

“Cormier probably has three fights left in his career and one of those guys is definitely going to be Jon Jones,” White revealed when speaking to ESPN this week.

Jones has downplayed the possibility of facing Cormier for a third time after defeating him in their first fight and then earning a knockout in their rematch. The second fight was overturned to a no contest after Jones tested positive for the anabolic steroid Turinabol after the event was over.

Meanwhile, Cormier has been enjoying life as a heavyweight after knocking out Stipe Miocic last year to become champion.

Cormier has readily admitted that he may not want to go through the suffering it would take to get back down to 205 pounds but he’s also stated that’s where he’d like to face Jones to avenge his prior defeats.

A heavyweight fight between Jones and Cormier could be an even bigger matchup for the UFC but it remains to be seen if that actually happens.

For now, White seems confident that Cormier will be sticking around for at least a few more fights and fully expects the trilogy with Jones to happen before his retirement.