Dana White: Demetrious Johnson Never Got The Respect He Deserved

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White says Demetrious Johnson never got the respect he deserved from fans.

Johnson is no longer a member of the UFC roster. “Mighty Mouse” was part of a historic trade that saw him be let out of his UFC contract to sign with ONE Championship. In exchange, the UFC received Ben Askren. The trade looks to have gone smoothly as both parties appear happy with the deal.

Dana White Gives Demetrious Johnson His Due

TMZ Sports recently caught up with White, who briefly talked about the trade but didn’t go into much details. He did, however, say that he believes Johnson didn’t get as much credit as he deserved:

“If you look at [it], the kid broke the record for most title defenses. I feel like he never really got the love and the respect that he deserved from the fans and I don’t know if he was always thrilled being here. So hopefully he’s a lot happier where he’s headed now. His longtime trainer and coach is an executive over there so maybe he’ll be happier over there.”

No fights have been announced yet for Johnson or Askren. Many believe “Mighty Mouse” is a shoe-in for the next ONE Championship flyweight title shot, but during a media call Johnson said he wouldn’t mind waiting for his opportunity if he has to. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on Johnson.

Do you believe Dana White should share some blame for Demetrious Johnson’s lack of popularity during his time in the UFC?