Dana White Says Nick Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Is On For UFC 235

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White claims that Nick Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal is indeed on for UFC 235.

Last month, ESPN reported that Diaz and Masvidal agreed to a bout for UFC 235 on March 2. The report noted that bout agreements hadn’t been signed. Since that time, there hasn’t been much in terms of updates. That changed during the UFC 231 post-fight press conference.

Dana White Confirms Diaz vs. Masvidal

Speaking to reporters following the UFC’s second to last pay-per-view of 2018, White revealed that Diaz is indeed taking on Masvidal (transcription via Damon Martin):

“As far as I know sitting right here right now, that fight’s on. As far as I know, that fight is on. Unless something happened since Tuesday, which is very possible, it’s on.”

Diaz hasn’t stepped inside the Octagon since Jan. 2015. He initially dropped a unanimous decision to Anderson Silva. “The Spider” was popped for banned substances and the bout result was changed to a No Contest. Diaz was also popped for marijuana use and was suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for five years. After receiving backlash over the punishment, the NSAC reduced Diaz’s suspension and fine significantly.

As for “Gamebred,” his last outing was back in Nov. 2017. He lost to Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision. It was Masvidal’s second straight defeat.

UFC 235 is scheduled to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The only other bout set for the card is Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang.

Who do you like in the Nick Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal match-up?