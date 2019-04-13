Dana White Responds To T.J. Dillashaw’s USADA Suspension

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has given his take on T.J. Dillashaw’s EPO use.

Dillashaw was suspended for one year by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) for a failed drug test following his 32-second TKO loss to Henry Cejudo. Dillashaw vacated his UFC bantamweight title as a result. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced that EPO was found in Dillashaw’s system and the former 135-pound king has been hit with a two-year sanction.

Dana White Speaks On T.J. Dillashaw’s Suspension

White spoke to reporters following the UFC seasonal press conference. He said the following on Dillashaw’s sanction:

“Yeah, it’s obviously a big deal. Listen, it doesn’t matter what drug you get busted for it’s not good. The two-year suspension is devastating to a career. … There’s all kind of minor things that guys get busted for for not checking in and telling USADA they’re using it. But when you get busted for real performance drugs, and there’s probably no bigger performance enhancing drug than EPO.”

Dillashaw won’t be eligible to return until after Jan. 18, 2021. Cejudo and Marlon Moraes will do battle for the vacant bantamweight title at UFC 238 on June 8.

Do you think T.J. Dillashaw will ever get back to an elite level?