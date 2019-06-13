Dana White Discusses Darren Till’s Next Fight

Darren Till is coming off of a knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal to push his losing streak to two. The Englishman had a promising start to his UFC career but since the title fight loss to Tyron Woodley back at UFC 228, it hasn’t gone his way.

Now, according to UFC President, Dana White, the UFC is working on the Englishman’s next fight.

“We were talking about it today,” White said to BT Sport (h/t BJPENN.com). “We have a big matchmaking meeting tomorrow and that’s one of the things we’re working on.”

One fight that is reportedly being discussed according to the boss is having an England vs. England showdown in Till vs. Leon Edwards. Edwards has been looking for a fight ever since his win over Gunnar Nelson at UFC London.

“We talked about that too,” White said. “Those two don’t like each other. We might have to divide the country if we make that fight. I think that’s a massive fight in England.”

In the end, White believes Till has a very promising future and isn’t sure if his next fight will be at welterweight or middleweight. As, it is up to Till where he decides to go.