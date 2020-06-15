Monday, June 15, 2020
Dana White Dismisses Holding UFC Events With Reduced Crowd

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Dana White relives
Image Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

When fans are allowed to return inside venues for sporting events, UFC president Dana White won’t settle for reduced crowds.

The coronavirus pandemic has made its presence felt globally. The world of sports was no exception. For the most part, fans have been prohibited from attending sporting events. Some parts of the world, including Japan, will be allowing fans inside venues at a reduced capacity. White isn’t a fan of that idea when it comes to UFC cards.

Dana White Says UFC Events Will Not Have Reduced Capacity Crowd

During the UFC on ESPN 10 post-fight press conference, White discussed having fans return to events in the future. He said he’s eager to see which states will start allowing fans back in (h/t MMAFighting).

“This whole thing is state-by-state, or country-by-country,” White said at the UFC on ESPN 10 post-fight press conference. “I know that there’s a couple of states right now looking to open up for the fans, and we’re talking to them.”

When asked if he’s considering allowing fans at UFC events at a reduced capacity, White made it clear that he isn’t on board.

“Yeah, I won’t do that,” White said, when asked if he’d consider putting on shows with socially-distanced crowds. “I won’t do a 50-percent arena. I’ll just stay here [UFC APEX]. It makes more sense just to stay here.”

The UFC has been missing out on live gates ever since the COVID-19 crisis took effect. White even admitted that it would be rough to book the UFC’s biggest star, Conor McGregor, on a show with no fans in attendance.

When the UFC first returned, events were held inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Once the Nevada State Athletic Commission cleared sporting events, the promotion returned to Las Vegas to hold cards inside its UFC APEX facility. In addition to that, the UFC has a set of events lined up for Yas Island in Abu Dhabi in July.

