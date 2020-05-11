Dana White Dismisses Talk Of Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz Trilogy

UFC president Dana White believes we’re a long way away from Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III if the trilogy ever happens.

The rivalry between McGregor and Diaz is one that will forever be in the history books. Their first encounter took place back in March 2016. Diaz stunned McGregor with a second-round submission victory. The two had a rematch in August of that same year. In one of the most highly regarded bouts in UFC history, McGregor emerged victorious via majority decision.

Dana White Says McGregor vs. Diaz III Not Being Worked On

McGregor and Diaz recently reignited the fire in their feud. White posted a quote from McGregor on social media wishing all the fighters on the UFC 249 card well. Diaz commented, “shut ur b*tchass up.” McGregor responded, “shut your eyelid and sign the contract.”

When asked if there’s anything in the works in terms of a trilogy bout between McGregor and Diaz, White said the following (via MMAFighting.com).

“No,” White said. “I mean, they don’t like each other, but, no, there’s nothing going on. I mean, Conor wants to fight, I don’t even know if Nate wants to fight. I think they are just talking s*it to each other.”

McGregor had a successful return to the Octagon back in January. He defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via TKO in 40 seconds. It was the “Notorious” one’s first victory since Nov. 2016.

As for Diaz, he was last seen in action back in Nov. 2019. He took on Jorge Masvidal for the one-time-only BMF championship. Diaz suffered a TKO loss via doctor’s stoppage.

What happens next with McGregor remains to be seen. While White has said that McGregor wants to return soon, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim title holder Justin Gaethje are due for a title unification bout. One would assume that McGregor will ultimately wait for the winner of that bout.