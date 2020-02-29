Dana White Doesn’t Give A ‘Sh*t’ If You Don’t Like Him For Supporting Donald Trump

UFC president Dana White doesn’t care how you feel about his support for POTUS Donald Trump.

White hasn’t been shy in expressing his support for Trump. The UFC boss has said that he isn’t into politics but with Trump things are different. Trump has shown his support for MMA over the years and is a good friend of White.

White Fires Back At Critics Of His Backing Of Trump

White recently spoke during a Trump rally in Colorado. The UFC president told TMZ Sports that anyone who questions his allegiance to Trump can kick rocks (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I could give a sh*t. I don’t give a sh*t. If you don’t like me because I’m friends with this guy, that’s your problem, not mine,” White said.

White emphasized how much of a good guy he believes Trump truly is.

“I can’t say it enough. This guy — when I say this guy, I’m talking about President Trump — is such a good friend and such a loyal, amazing guy, man. He’s a great guy. He’s been a friend of mine for a long time,” White said.

Back in Nov. 2019, Trump attended UFC 244 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Speaking to reporters after the event, White appeared to be almost at a loss for words over how far the UFC has come for the POTUS to attend an event.

Trump is hoping to cap off 2020 with a second term as POTUS. The Democratic primaries are in full swing. Time will tell who Trump will be up against when the Presidential Election takes place on Nov. 3.

As for White, he’ll likely continue to stay far away from politics unless it’s to support a good friend again. The UFC boss has plenty under his plate with the ESPN deal in full swing and Endeavor at the helm as the UFC owner.