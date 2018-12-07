Dana White Doubles Down On Wanting Daniel Cormier To Stick Around

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White stays firm in his belief that Daniel Cormier has three fights left in him.

Cormier is the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion. “DC” will turn 40 in March and has planned to call it a career by that month. White recently said he hopes Cormier sticks around a bit longer.

Dana White Still Pushing For ‘DC’ To Hold Off Retirement

If Cormier sticks to his initial plan, then he’ll likely have just one more professional mixed martial arts bout. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, White doubled down on wanting Cormier to stay for longer:

“You know me. When it’s time for someone to retire, I’m the first one to say, ‘See you later, have a good rest of your life.’ Cormier isn’t that guy. I think Cormier’s got three good fights left in him. I’d love to see him stick around longer. We’ll see how it plays out. I know his camp is really pulling for him to call it a wrap. I hope he doesn’t. Cormier is so stubborn. I think those two should fight at heavyweight. (Cormier) wants to fight him at 205.”

It was believed that Cormier’s next bout would be a heavyweight title defense against Brock Lesnar. With Lesnar’s new WWE contract, those plans aren’t guaranteed. While Lesnar is said to have the permission to take at least one more UFC bout, the WWE just lost a top star at least temporarily in Roman Reigns. With WrestleMania taking place in April, it’s unlikely that WWE will want to risk Lesnar losing badly to “DC” before their biggest pay-per-view.

Do you think Daniel Cormier should retire after his next fight or stick around?