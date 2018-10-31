Dana White Doubles Down On Khabib vs. Ferguson Being The Fight To Make

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White wants to make Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson a reality.

It’s no secret that fight fans have been clamoring for a lightweight tilt between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson to take place. The bout was supposed to happen several times before, but illnesses and injuries on both sides have derailed those plans. Now that Nurmagomedov is the reigning UFC lightweight champion and Ferguson is riding an 11-fight winning streak, there appears to be no better time than now for the bout to happen.

Dana White Wants To See Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

A couple of weeks ago, White was asked by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto what lightweight title fight he’d like to see as a fight fan. White answered with Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson. It seems the promotional side of White agrees as he doubled down on his stance speaking to TMZ (via IBTimes.com):

“Tony Ferguson is the right fight, Tony Ferguson didn’t lose the belt in a fight so it’s the right fight. It was a great fight [vs. Pettis], it’s [vs. Nurmagomedov] the fight to make. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out [with the NSAC]. It’s obviously going to depend on the suspension, what happens, and we’ll see.”

It’ll be interesting to see what transpires. Nurmagomedov and his manager Ali Abdelaziz have teased a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. “The Eagle” has also made it clear that his dream match-up is against former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre. White is against that bout, but money talks.

Do you think we will see Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson next?