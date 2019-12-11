Dana White Doubles Down On Possible Khabib vs. McGregor Rematch

UFC president Dana White has reiterated that he isn’t ruling out Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2 in the near future.

McGregor will make his return to the Octagon on Jan. 18 against Donald Cerrone. Exactly three months later, Nurmagomedov will defend his UFC lightweight title against Tony Ferguson. If McGregor and Nurmagomedov emerge victorious in those outings, a rematch might be the next move.

Dana White Adamant That Khabib vs. McGregor 2 May Not Be Far Off

White was interviewed by BT Sport to discuss a number of topics. One of them was on which direction the UFC takes following McGregor vs. Cerrone and Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson (via MMAFighting.com).

“If Conor can get through “Cowboy” and Khabib can get through Tony, then we’d be looking at a rematch with Conor and Khabib down the line here pretty soon,” White said in an interview with BT Sport.

“Conor was interested in Masvidal, too, but I think he wants Khabib first at 155,” White said.

Last week, the UFC boss told Rich Eisen that he’s certainly open to booking Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor II if the stars align.

“Well, a couple things gotta happen first,” Dana White said on the Rich Eisen Show of a potential Khabib/McGregor rematch. “(Conor’s) got to beat Cowboy Cerrone, which is a very tough fight, especially at 170 without Cowboy having to cut weight. Then, Khabib has to beat Tony Ferguson. If both of those things happen, then, yeah, I think we can make the rematch.”