Dana White Drops in to support Trump at Colorado Rally

Dana White made a surprise appearance at a rally for POTUS Donald Trump on Thursday. It is no secret the two have known each other from the early days of the UFC when White and Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta took ownership of the promotion in 2001 and built it into the UFC fans know today. While his appearance was short, he doubled down on his support for Trump to be re-elected for a second term.

From Fox 10 Phoenix

“I’m not a very political person I’ll start there,” White said when President Trump brought him to the stage in Colorado. White gave some context to where his support comes from when he said, “I’ve known this man for twenty years. We’ve actually become even closer since he’s become the President of the United States.” Both President Trump and White cited their history with starting the UFC and while Trump mentioned the growth of the UFC from its early days, White seemed to stick to the personal support to his endeavors since they have known each other.

Fans may remember at UFC 244, Trump attended the event which only added to the magnitude of the first-ever BMF title Jorge Masvidal won in the main event when he defeated Nate Diaz, on a card that was one of the more successful pay-per-views the UFC held in 2019. While White opened with saying, he is not a “very political person,” it is not the first time he showed his support for Trump.

In July of 2016, he also spoke at the Republican National Convention to support Trump when he was making his first run at becoming President of the United States. Back then, the support Trump gave to White to start the UFC was the focus of White speech supporting Trump. “We’ve actually become even closer since he’s become the President in the United States,” White said of Trump at the recent rally and added, “When somebody becomes the president United States you don’t ever expect to hear from them again.”

When it comes to politics, somehow it is inserted into everything from award shows to sports. As the UFC and the sport of mixed martial arts have become more mainstream, it would seem this will be happening more as the sport continues to gain traction.

What did you think of White’s support for Trump?